Dropbox Might Actually Raise $US400 Million If Two More Investors Pony Up

As we previously reported, Dropbox is said to be on the verge of closing a huge $US250 million round of investment, with the company valued at $US10 billion.

But, a couple more investors are still thinking of jumping in with huge investments of their own, reports Re/code’s Liz Gannes.

She writes:

“What’s still in flux is an additional $US100 million to $US150 million that mutual fund giants Fidelity and T. Rowe Price — who have already invested in Dropbox — are angling to add to the round, again at the $US10 billion pre-money valuation.”

If they do invest, this wouldn’t change the company’s $US10 billion valuation, Gannes reports. Then again, that still makes it one of the most valuable venture-funded tech companies in business today.

With a $US250 million investment, Dropbox will have raised $US507 million total since it was founded, says CrunchBase. Add another $US150 million, and it will have raised $US657 million. That’s an amazingly huge war chest and it will be interesting to see what Dropbox does with it.

The company has not yet commented to Business Insider or other publications on the new venture round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.