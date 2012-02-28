Dropbox May Have Just Acqui-Hired A New CTO

Dropbox founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowski

Photo: Vasillis Online via Flickr

Cove, a collaboration startup founded by two former Facebook employees, has been acquired by Dropbox.It seems to be a talent acquisition; a source tells TechCrunch that Cove’s founder Aditya Agarwal will become CTO of Dropbox.



Cove’s other founder, Ruchi Sanghvi, joined Facebook in 2005 as its first female engineer. There she worked on News Feed, Platform and Connect.

Dropbox cofounder Drew Houston says the company’s top priority is hiring engineering talent; Cove’s team represents the best in Silicon Valley.

Cove is the file-sharing company’s first acquisition.

