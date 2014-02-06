Check Out The Plans For Dropbox's Gorgeous New Office In San Francisco

Dropbox is making plans to expand in a big way.

According to a report from the San Francisco Business Times, the cloud storage company has preleased all six stories of 333 Brannan Street, a highly anticipated new development in San Francisco’s South Park neighbourhood. Work crews just broke ground on the building in December, and construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The 185,000-square-foot building was designed by William McDonough + Partners and will cost $US95 million to build. Since it’s going up in a historic neighbourhood, the design calls for a brick and concrete building that will blend in with the surrounding warehouses.

Renderings released by Kilroy Realty show a huge open office with views of the city.

The ceilings will retain their industrial look.

It looks like the building will also feature a sweet roof deck.

Dropbox already leases about 200,000 square feet of office space in San Francisco’s China Basin neighbourhood, about a 10-minute walk away from 333 Brannan. The new office will house spillover for the fast-growing company, according to TechCrunch.

The reports of the new office space come just weeks after it was announced the company had raised $US250 million in its latest round of funding.

