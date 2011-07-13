Dropbox Is Looking For Big Money At A $5 To $10 Billion Valuation

Dropbox cofounder Drew Houston.

Online storage service Dropbox is looking to raise between $200 million and $300 million at a $5 to $10 billion valuation.According to Sarah Lacy at TechCrunch, the company is talking to several potential investors, including Allen & Company.



A $5 billion valuation would be a huge jump from its last round, where it was valued at about $7 million , and would make it one of the highest-valued private tech companies in the right behind Twitter, which is currently raising funds at a rumoured $8 billion valuation.

The service is popular and easy to use — a heck of a lot easier than Microsoft’s equivalent — but has come under fire lately for a big security breach and for updating its terms of service to make clear it will hand over your files to government agencies if they have a valid subpoena (like just about everyone else).

