21-Year-Old Dropbox Intern Crystal Lee Is Competing To Be Miss America

Crystal Lee, former Miss Silicon Valley and current Dropbox intern, was named Miss California on Saturday.
Who is the Dropbox beauty queen?
Crystal Lee is a 21-year-old student at Stanford University. She's a sister of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Lee says she was shy growing up, but her classmates always seemed to like her. In school, she was voted best dressed, best smile, and most likely to become president. She was also her school's President.
At Stanford, Lee got a BA in Human Biology and a Masters in Communication and Media Studies. She also studied dance at the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts prior to attending Stanford.
Lee wanted to be a broadcast journalist but like many San Francisco residents, she now works in tech.
Lee is passionate about technology. She's currently a user operations intern at Dropbox. Here she's snapped a photo of her friend's Pebble watch.
Lee is using the Miss America platform to help the cause S.T.E.M, Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and maths.
All her life, Lee has been a dancer. Specifically, she's a talented ballerina. But she has another hidden, quirky talent...
Lee was crowned Miss California last weekend and will be competing in the upcoming Miss America pageant. She won a 12,000 scholarship along with the crown.
