Dropbox Is Doing The Smartest Thing It Can To Protect Itself From Google: Staffing Up In Mobile

Dropbox is hiring a bunch of Android, iPhone and iPad developers to regear its file-storage service for mobile devices, according to a post listing job openings on Hacker News.It looks like the company is completely remaking its mobile applications — both for consumers and for businesses. Here are some of the upcoming changes to the company from the Hacker News post:
- Rebuilding Dropbox for mobile devices as the main way people are meant to use Dropbox
- Building out entirely new ways to experience the data in your Dropbox on mobile devices
- Making mobile Dropbox an essential part of users’ collaborative workflow
- Simple, effortless sharing with users’ friends and colleagues
That’s a pretty big shift from Dropbox’s traditional strategy — having a folder on your desktop that you can drop stuff into that syncs to a remote server.
The mobile Dropbox app is pretty slick, but the core experience still seems to be on the desktop.
That’s a losing strategy — even Facebook has said it’s in trouble because its mobile strategy isn’t as good as its users would like.
It’s also a strategy Google seems to be ignoring, because Google is still focusing on a browser experience with its own online storage service, Google Drive.
Dropbox CEO Drew Houston actually listed Google Drive as a potential risk factor when he first applied to be a part of Y Combinator, a startup incubator that played a big part in boosting Dropbox’s profile early in its life.
It looks like he’s still taking Google Drive seriously as a competitor — by taking the company in a different direction than Google Drive.
Dropbox now has around 50 million users, according to the post on Hacker News, and saves more than 1 billion files every 48 hours. For a company that’s worth $4 billion, it’s pretty stunning it only had 5 mobile engineers on staff, according to the post.
