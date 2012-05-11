Dropbox Is Doing The Smartest Thing It Can To Protect Itself From Google: Staffing Up In Mobile

Photo: Flickr / Financial Times Photos

Dropbox is hiring a bunch of Android, iPhone and iPad developers to regear its file-storage service for mobile devices, according to a post listing job openings on Hacker News.It looks like the company is completely remaking its mobile applications — both for consumers and for businesses. Here are some of the upcoming changes to the company from the Hacker News post:



Rebuilding Dropbox for mobile devices as the main way people are meant to use Dropbox

Building out entirely new ways to experience the data in your Dropbox on mobile devices

Making mobile Dropbox an essential part of users’ collaborative workflow

Simple, effortless sharing with users’ friends and colleagues

That’s a pretty big shift from Dropbox’s traditional strategy — having a folder on your desktop that you can drop stuff into that syncs to a remote server.

The mobile Dropbox app is pretty slick, but the core experience still seems to be on the desktop.

That’s a losing strategy — even Facebook has said it’s in trouble because its mobile strategy isn’t as good as its users would like.

It’s also a strategy Google seems to be ignoring, because Google is still focusing on a browser experience with its own online storage service, Google Drive.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston actually listed Google Drive as a potential risk factor when he first applied to be a part of Y Combinator, a startup incubator that played a big part in boosting Dropbox’s profile early in its life.

It looks like he’s still taking Google Drive seriously as a competitor — by taking the company in a different direction than Google Drive.

Dropbox now has around 50 million users, according to the post on Hacker News, and saves more than 1 billion files every 48 hours. For a company that’s worth $4 billion, it’s pretty stunning it only had 5 mobile engineers on staff, according to the post.

