Dropbox Finally Allows You To Upload Multiple Files From iPhone or iPad

Dropbox updated it’s iOS app today to include one feature we’ve been waiting for: the ability to upload multiple files from your iDevice at once.Before, if you had to painstakingly cycle through your photo album for each individual file you wanted to add to your online storage account. Now there’s a batch upload option that will cut your time down significantly.



To upload multiple files, tap the Uploads tab then the Plus sign to view a drop down menu of your photos. Select all the ones you want to upload and tap Upload.

The update is free in the App Store.

