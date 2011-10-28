Dropbox Launches A New Service For Businesses

Photo: Flickr BabyBen

Dropbox, the $4 billion file sharing and storage startup, wants more businesses and enterprises using it.It launched a new service today to win them over, Dropbox For Teams.



Dropbox For Teams costs $795 per year for five users and offers a number of new features, according to The New York Times.

Along with personalised customer support, Dropbox For Teams offers 1,000 gigabytes of storage and the ability to add or drop users. The service works across iPads, mobile phones and desktops.

Dropbox will also be launching Google Doc-like services to encourage team collaboration.

Box.net currently has a leg up on Dropbox in the business category, but Dropbox hopes its new service will help secure it in the space.

