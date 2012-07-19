Dropbox's First Employee Has Left

Aston Motes has dropped Dropbox.

Aston Motes, Dropbox’s very first employee, has left the company and is working on a new project, he told Business Insider.”After seeing the company grow from 3 people to like 130 and from hundreds to tens of millions of users, I figured now would be a good time to sneak away and try my hand at something new,” Motes told us. He worked at Dropbox for four and a half years and says he left the file-sharing company “on really good terms.”



Motes’s LinkedIn describes him as the founder of a company called Assorted Bits.

Another high-profile engineer, Makinde Adeagbo, appears to have left Dropbox as well. He no longer appears on Dropbox’s “About” page—save for a wistful note embedded in the page’s HTML code about a broken JavaScript dependency.

Adeagbo joined Dropbox last year from Facebook, where he worked for three and a half years.

A source in the recruiting business wondered if Motes and Adeagbo were working together. That would make sense, since they were roommates at MIT and worked together on computer-science projects there.

But Motes tells us that’s not the case: “He’s just taking time off.”

Adeagbo hasn’t responded to an email inquiry. Dropbox PR also hasn’t responded

Keep an eye on these guys!

