Dropbox's First Employee Has Left

Aston Motes, Dropbox’s very first employee, has left the company and is working on a new project, he told Business Insider.”After seeing the company grow from 3 people to like 130 and from hundreds to tens of millions of users, I figured now would be a good time to sneak away and try my hand at something new,” Motes told us. He worked at Dropbox for four and a half years and says he left the file-sharing company “on really good terms.”
Motes’s LinkedIn describes him as the founder of a company called Assorted Bits.
Another high-profile engineer, Makinde Adeagbo, appears to have left Dropbox as well. He no longer appears on Dropbox’s “About” page—save for a wistful note embedded in the page’s HTML code about a broken JavaScript dependency.
Adeagbo joined Dropbox last year from Facebook, where he worked for three and a half years.
A source in the recruiting business wondered if Motes and Adeagbo were working together. That would make sense, since they were roommates at MIT and worked together on computer-science projects there.
But Motes tells us that’s not the case: “He’s just taking time off.”
Adeagbo hasn’t responded to an email inquiry. Dropbox PR also hasn’t responded
Keep an eye on these guys!
