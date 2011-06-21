Dropbox Has Major Security Fail, Letting Anyone Sign Into Any Account For Five Hours

Photo: Dropbox

Dropbox, the highly popular cloud backup service, had a major security fail yesterday: anyone could sign into any account with any password for almost 4 hours. The issue is now fixed. Dropbox says less than 1% of accounts were accessed during that time and the company will contact all users whose accounts were accessed.



It’s still a very scary event. Plenty of people have very personal and important data backed up on dropbox.

Don’t Miss: 11 Tools To Get Your Startup Off The Ground In No Time →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.