Actually, The Guy Running Dropbox Was Once Scared Of Google Drive (Five Years Ago)

Straight from Drew Houston’s Y Combinator application in 2007:What might go wrong? (This is a test of imagination, not confidence.)



Google might finally unleash GDrive and steal a lot of Dropbox’s thunder (especially if this takes place before launch.) In general, the online storage space is extremely noisy, so being marginally better isn’t good enough; there has to be a leap in value worthy of writing/blogging/telling friends about.

Google has finally launched Google Drive, but it took about 5 years after Drew Houston applied to Y Combinator to get it into the hands of its users.

Now Dropbox is worth about $4 billion.

