Dropbox Poaches Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside To Be COO

Dropbox has landed former Google employee Dennis Woodside as its first COO, Douglas MacMillan at the Wall Street Journal reports.

Woodside was most recently CEO of Motorola. Google sold Motorola to Lenovo, after Motorola failed to gain any traction.

Prior to running Motorola, Woodside headed ad sales in the Americas for Google.

Dropbox is one the hot startups due for an IPO. It probably wants a little adult supervision as it heads for the public stage.

