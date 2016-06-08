A 33-year-old billionaire CEO shares 5 of his favourite job interview questions

If you’re interviewing with Drew Houston, there are five questions in particular you should be prepared to answer.

Adam Bryant of The New York Times recently spoke with the 33-year-old billionaire founder of Dropbox, a file-sharing and storage service, and asked: “How do you hire?”

Houston said there are a few questions he likes to ask:

1. Who is the best in the world at what you do?

2. Who are your influences?

3. What have you learned in the last year?

4. If you were able to sit yourself down 10 years ago, what advice would you give your younger self?

5. What are the most important lessons you’ve taken away?

He told Bryant: “I’m drawn to people who really love their craft, and treat it like a craft, and are always trying to be better and are obsessed with what separates great from good.”

He said he thinks these five questions help him understand if a candidate has these qualities.

Click here to see what other top executives like Richard Branson and Elon Musk always ask in job interviews.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.