Dropbox $5,000,000,000+

The details of the mega round Dropbox is raising haven’t been released, but TechCrunch has heard from one source that investors have been chosen.It also heard that the round is in the $200-300 million range as previously reported, and that its valuation is set at $5 billion or higher.



TechCrunch doesn’t know who the lead investor is, but it has heard that the startup didn’t go with the highest bidding firm.

Dropbox is a former Y-Combinator company; it is a cloud file storing and sharing service.

