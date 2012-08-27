Your Dropbox Account Just Got Even More Secure

Photo: Dropbox

Today Dropbox has made its users accounts safer, we’ve learned via Gizmodo.The company is allowing two-step verification, a process which adds an extra layer of protection to accounts.



Once two-step is enabled, Dropbox will require a six-digit security code in addition to your password whenever you sign in to Dropbox or link a new computer, phone, or tablet, the company says.

Two-step verification is optional but we recommend you enable it for added protection.

To add two-step to your account:

Head to www.dropbox.com and sign into the website Click on your name in the upper-right to open your account menu. Next, click Settings from the account menu and select the Security tab. Under the Account sign in section, next to Two-step verification, turn the feature on.

Once you activate the feature, you’ll be given the choice to receive your security code by text message or to use a mobile app.

This added security is a welcomed addition in the wake of recent hackings and Dropbox’s own security breach earlier this month.

