21 Vices To Drop For Lent

If you haven’t decided which vice to give up for Lent, it’s not too late to start.Although many of the bad habits people drop are generally health-related, there are plenty of unhealthy money, career, and life behaviours you can choose to give up.



Here are a couple of suggestions:



Things to consider giving up for your budget:

• Eating out or not setting a food budget.

• Store-bought coffee.

• Using your credit and debit card. Studies have shown that people tend to spend more when using plastic.

• Shopping for unnecessary things.

• Paying full price.

• Delay working on your taxes.

Things you should stop doing for your career:

• Relying on your memory. Instead, start scheduling tasks.

• Working late at the office.

• Pressing the snooze button.

• Procrastinating tasks. But first, you need to learn more about procrastination.

• Being late to work.

• Saying “yes” to everyone and stop overcommitting. Focus on learning how to prioritise.

• Having a messy desk.

• Multitasking, which makes people less efficient.

Quit these unhealthy habits for a more fulfilling life:

• Thinking negative thoughts about yourself.

• Being wasteful and start recycling.

• Worrying too much.

• Hoarding. Start decluttering by throwing away these 11 items.

• Nitpicking and nagging the ones you love.

• Putting yourself last. Try giving yourself some “me” time.

• Trying to be perfect.

