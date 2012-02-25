21 Vices To Drop For Lent

Photo: Flickr / cvogle
If you haven’t decided which vice to give up for Lent, it’s not too late to start.Although many of the bad habits people drop are generally health-related, there are plenty of unhealthy money, career, and life behaviours you can choose to give up.
Here are a couple of suggestions:
Things to consider giving up for your budget:
• Eating out or not setting a food budget.
• Store-bought coffee.
• Using your credit and debit card. Studies have shown that people tend to spend more when using plastic.
• Shopping for unnecessary things.
• Paying full price.
• Delay working on your taxes.
Things you should stop doing for your career:
• Relying on your memory. Instead, start scheduling tasks.
• Working late at the office.
• Pressing the snooze button.
• Procrastinating tasks. But first, you need to learn more about procrastination.
• Being late to work.
• Saying “yes” to everyone and stop overcommitting. Focus on learning how to prioritise.
• Having a messy desk.
• Multitasking, which makes people less efficient.
Quit these unhealthy habits for a more fulfilling life:
• Thinking negative thoughts about yourself.
• Being wasteful and start recycling.
• Worrying too much.
• Hoarding. Start decluttering by throwing away these 11 items.
• Nitpicking and nagging the ones you love.
• Putting yourself last. Try giving yourself some “me” time.
• Trying to be perfect.
This story originally appeared on SavvySugar.
Don’t miss: 10 signs your work-life balance is out of whack >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.