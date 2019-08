Data validation in Excel allows you to create drop-down menus right inside individual cells. You can also restrict the types of values entered into different cells. This makes spreadsheets safer to share because you can avoid errors caused by invalid data entries.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.