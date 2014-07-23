Get Ready For 'Dronies', The Obnoxious New Selfies Everyone Will Be Posting From The Ski Slopes In NZ

This isn’t a selfie – it’s a dronie. Image: Screenshot.

The humble selfie is evolving.

Last week it was reported the selfie stick was the new way to take a photo of yourself.

This week it’s drones which are pushing the selfie evolution. Yes – there’s such a thing.

Dronies are the new selfie, apparently.

It works by using flying drones to capture videos or photos of yourself.

A few startups flew with the idea earlier this year and now Tourism New Zealand has launched a campaign which enables tourists hitting the slopes this winter to get “a fresh perspective”.

The dronie is quite structured. It begins by recording a close-up of yourself and then quickly pans out to take in the scenery, creating a short video that is about eight seconds long. Here are some screengrabs of the types of video you’re going to start seeing in your Facebook feed:

It starts up close…

Then pulls away…

And finally you see the amazing NZ landscape in the background.

The NZ dronie drone will be flying around New Zealand’s South Island during July and August. Taking snaps of skiers hitting Coronet Peak, Cardrona, Mount Hutt and Mount Cook ski areas as well as Queenstown and Lake Tekapo.

NZdronie taking a selfie. Image: Screenshot.

Tourism New Zealand GM, Tony Saunders said this idea blows the old selfie “out of the water”.

“If a picture says a thousand words imagine what a dronie can do!”

