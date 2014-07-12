The Best Drone Photos Of 2014

Aerial photo-sharing website Dronestagram announced the winners of its 2014 Drone Photo Contest.

The winning photographs show a stunning birds-eye view of an eagle’s flight in an Indonesian national park, a beautiful waterfall in Tamul, Mexico, a quaint village commune in France, and a fireworks celebration far above a Bulgarian football stadium.

Prizes ranged from new GoPro cameras and drones all the way up to a publishing opportunity in National Geographic’s French edition.

