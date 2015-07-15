The most awesome drone photos of 2015

Ricardo Matiello/Dronestagram This image won in the category of places and also received the most likes.

Talented pros and amateurs submitted more than 5,000 entries to aerial photo-sharing website Dronestagram’s annual photo contest.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Ken Geiger led the judging team, which consisted of a panel of experts.

Prizes included features in National Geographic, a new drone and controller, an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, and more.

From French Polynesia to Bulgaria, these are the best drone photos of 2015.

'Tulip Fields' -- 3rd place in Places category 'Lost Island, Tahaa, French Polynesia' -- 3rd place in Nature category 'Glorieto Rodolfo Sanchez Taboada, Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico' -- 3rd place in Most Liked Picture category 'Mont-Saint-Michel' -- 2nd place in Places category 'La Jolla' -- 2nd place in Nature category 'Plovidv by night, Bulgaria' -- 2nd place, Most Liked Picture category 'French Polynesia' -- 1st place in Nature category 'Where's Wally' -- 1st place in 'Dronies' category 'Above the mist' -- 1st place in Most Liked Picture and Places categories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.