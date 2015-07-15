The most awesome drone photos of 2015

Ricardo Matiello/DronestagramThis image won in the category of places and also received the most likes.
Talented pros and amateurs submitted more than 5,000 entries to aerial photo-sharing website Dronestagram’s annual photo contest.
Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Ken Geiger led the judging team, which consisted of a panel of experts.
Prizes included features in National Geographic, a new drone and controller, an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, and more.
From French Polynesia to Bulgaria, these are the best drone photos of 2015.
'Glorieto Rodolfo Sanchez Taboada, Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico' -- 3rd place in Most Liked Picture category
