DRONES: Startups, venture-capital firms, and major global companies are rushing headlong into the burgeoning drones industry

Some of the world’s top industrial firms — including Qualcomm, Intel, GE, and Boeing — have already invested in startups focused on drones, and the space is heating up as venture-capital money and international firms pile in. The industry will generating $US2.3 billion in investments in the US market in 2016.

In the most recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a deep dive into the various levels of the growing global industry for commercial drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This 32-page report provides an exclusive list and profiles of dozens of notable companies already active in the space.

It also provides forecasts for the business opportunity in commercial-drone technology, looks at advances and persistent barriers, highlights the top business-to-business markets in terms of applications and end users, and digs into the current state of US regulation of commercial drones, recently upended by the issuing of the Federal Aviation Administration’s draft rules for commercial-drone flights. Few people know that many companies are already authorised to fly small drones commercially under a US government “exemption” program. We provide a list of these, and the UAV models they are operating.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

