Watch This Drone Army Play The Theme From '2001: A Space Odyssey' On Real Instruments

Via ITPortal, we catch this video of drones flying around to play various musical instruments to perform a medley of classical music. Perhaps rather fittingly, the performance opens with “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,” the iconic theme music from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

This is the handiwork of KMel Robotics, the two-man team of Alex Kushleyev and Daniel Mellinger. They have taught their drones a number of tricks in the past, even seeing their work prominently featured in a Lexus commercial. This time, the drones are flying in such a way that they manipulate slightly modified instruments in time with all the other drones. They’re following a preprogrammed series of events, but it comes together impressively well.

This is only one of countless other drone applications we’ve seen. Most recently we’ve heard that criminals in rural parts of the UK are using drones to find illegal marijuana farms, then they blackmail the growers or outright steal their crop.

