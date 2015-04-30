These are 44 of the major players in the fast-rising and rapidly consolidating global commercial drone industry

A growing ecosystem of drone software and hardware vendors is already catering to a long list of clients in agriculture, land management, energy, and construction. Many of the vendors are smallish private companies and startups — although large defence-focused companies and industrial conglomerates are beginning to invest in drone technology, too.

In the most recent in-depth report on drones from BI Intelligence, we provide

a list and brief profiles of dozens of civilian/commercial drone-systems and aircraft vendors that have come to prominence in recent years. This list is not comprehensive. (One market-research outfit, IBISWorld, has counted more than 60 UAV vendors operating in the US alone.)

3D Robotics

Aerialtronics

Aeryon Labs

Airware

Altavian

Amazon Prime Air

Ascending Technologies

Aeronavics

AeroVironment

CybAero

DJI

Dreamhammer

EHANG

Facebook

Finmeccanica

Google

GoPro

Gryphon Dynamics

Hexo+

Honeywell

Indra

Insitu

Joby Aviation

Kespry

Matternet

Microdrones

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

Schiebel

SenseFly

Sky-Futures

Skycatch

Skydio

Skyspecs

SkyWard

Verifly

Zano

Well-known defence contractors: Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Textron, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Elbit, and Aeronautics LTD.

In full, the report:

