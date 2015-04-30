These are 44 of the major players in the fast-rising and rapidly consolidating global commercial drone industry

Marcelo Ballve
BI Intelligence

A growing ecosystem of drone software and hardware vendors is already catering to a long list of clients in agriculture, land management, energy, and construction. Many of the vendors are smallish private companies and startups — although large defence-focused companies and industrial conglomerates are beginning to invest in drone technology, too.

In the most recent in-depth report on drones from BI Intelligence, we provide
a list and brief profiles of dozens of civilian/commercial drone-systems and aircraft vendors that have come to prominence in recent years. This list is not comprehensive. (One market-research outfit, IBISWorld, has counted more than 60 UAV vendors operating in the US alone.)

  • 3D Robotics
  • Aerialtronics
  • Aeryon Labs
  • Airware
  • Altavian
  • Amazon Prime Air
  • Ascending Technologies
  • Aeronavics
  • AeroVironment
  • CybAero
  • DJI
  • Dreamhammer
  • EHANG
  • Facebook
  • Finmeccanica
  • Google
  • GoPro
  • Gryphon Dynamics
  • Hexo+
  • Honeywell
  • Indra
  • Insitu
  • Joby Aviation
  • Kespry
  • Matternet
  • Microdrones
  • Parrot
  • PrecisionHawk
  • Schiebel
  • SenseFly
  • Sky-Futures
  • Skycatch
  • Skydio
  • Skyspecs
  • SkyWard
  • Verifly
  • Zano
  • Well-known defence contractors: Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Textron, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Elbit, and Aeronautics LTD.

In full, the report:

To access the full report from BI Intelligence, sign up for a 14-day trial here. Members also gain access to new in-depth reports, hundreds of charts and datasets, as well as daily newsletters on the digital industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.