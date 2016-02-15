Drones are the next wedding trend

It’s easy to hire a wedding photographer. But why stop there? You can get even better footage with a drone. Drones have captured some of the most beautiful moments in people’s lives, and some photographers now offer drones in addition to standard cameras.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

