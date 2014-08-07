Welcome To The Drone Age! Fly With 3D Robotics' CEO Chris Anderson At IGNITION 2014

Flying robots — better known as drones or UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) — range from missile-firing war machines to insanely nimble mini-quadcopters, video-equipped and piloted by a smartphone app. In between there’s already everything from hovering Hollywood cameras to Amazon’s future delivery vans.

Chris Anderson quit his job as WIRED’s editor in chief to go full-time building and selling some of the world’s coolest drones as co-founder and CEO of Berkeley-based 3D Robotics. Author of business-book classics The Long Tail, Free, and Makers: The New Industrial Revolution, Chris knows revolutions when he sees them. And he’s not shy about making really big predictions: “Just as the 1970s saw the birth and rise of the personal computer,” he says, “this decade will see the ascendance of the personal drone. We’re entering the Drone Age.”

Anderson is a visionary and fantastic speaker, so we’re thrilled to have him at IGNITION 2014, where we will take our own “telescopic tour” of the digital horizon.

Join us at the TimesCenter in NYC for three days of deep dives, extended conversations and awesome networking with a blue-chip roster of speakers including:

