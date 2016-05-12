The robots are invading — from above.

A new report from PwC finds that drones could replace $127 billion worth of human labour and services across several industries.

Infrastructure and agriculture make up the largest chunks of the potential value — some $77.6 billion between them — including services like completing the last mile of delivery routes and spraying crops with laser-like precision.

Economists seem to agree that robot automation poses real threats to human labour within the next few decades. The best evidence suggests automated robots will replace 50% of all jobs by the 2030s. Some evidence even suggests that today’s technology could feasibly replace 45% of jobs right now.

Drones are a cheap, versatile first step toward that future. According to the new PwC report, they’re also a solid cost-cutting measure.

Along with infrastructure and agriculture, drones will help tech giants like Amazon deliver packages, allow security companies to better monitor their sites, help producers and advertisers to film projects, allow telecommunication firms to easily check on their towers, and give mining companies a new way to plan their digs.

And those are just the biggest effects.

People have already turned to drones as replacements for soldiers, pilots, and lifeguards. In fact, any job that relies on human vision and judgment, specifically from hard-to-reach vantage points, will likely have to confront the possibility of drones in the future.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

NOW WATCH: This robotic surgeon could be more precise than a human



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.