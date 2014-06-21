A Drone Filmed A Gorgeous $US24 Million Yacht Going Up In Flames

A $US24 million 110-foot yacht was destroyed by fire near San Diego on Thursday, and a drone with a video camera captured the devastating scene, NY Daily News reports.

The “Polar Bear” caught fire around 9:15 a.m. while in dry dock, after workers doing some welding on board reportedly sparked the blaze, according to NBC San Diego.

“Am I angry? No. Anger is not the right word,” owner Larry Jodsass, 79, told NBC 7. “It was my toy, my wonderful, beautiful piece of equipment. I think it’s the most beautiful boat that ever has been built.”

Firefighters tried to put out the blaze but their job was made very difficult since yachts are designed to keep water out. The fire did not spread to other vessels, but needless to say, the “Polar Bear” suffered major damage.

Much of the blaze was caught by Kurt Roll, a boat captain in San Diego, using a DJI quadcopter paired with a GoPro camera, according to Mashable.

Watch:

Here’s what the yacht normally looks like:

