These drone videos give a rare view inside the secretive headquarters of Scientology

“Gold Base” is a facility in California owned by Scientology, the secretive religion based on the works of science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard.

Hubbard died in 1986, but there are Scientology bases and buildings around the world where followers are encouraged to buy his works.

In short, Scientologists believe that “thetans” cling to human souls and are the cause of psychological issues. They say that thetans were spread over the universe in the fallout of an intergalactic war caused by an alien dictator named Xenu.

Scientologists believe in a form of therapy called “auditing” that uses an electro-magnetic “e-reader” to revisit past memories. They reject tradional psychotherapy in favour of their own form of therapy.

Gold Base is one of the largest and most secretive Scientology compounds in the world, and is essentially the religion’s headquarters. The church and its members have publicly identified the location as belonging to the religious organisation. It’s protected by a sturdy fence and microphones to detect intruders.

But someone has been able to fly a drone over Gold Base and record two 4K-quality videos showcasing life inside Gold Base. Scientology journalist Tony Ortega has published an in-depth examination of the footage with the help of former Scientologists.

Here’s a look inside Gold Base:

