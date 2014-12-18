The 180 QX Is A Great Starter Drone [20% Off]

2014 was the year drones went mainstream. The 180 QX is a great drone that’s ready to fly for pilots of any skill level. It’s got high and low angle modes that focus on stability for photography or video, and agility mode for aerial stunts. It comes with a camera (but not a micro SD card), and is small enough to fly inside as well as take a little abuse outside.

We have it for the same price as Amazon, but thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce, you can get it here with an extra battery and free shipping across the continental United States.

Get 20% off The QX Drone + Extra Battery and Free Shipping ($US189.99).

Full specs below:

Exclusive SAFE™ stability technology

Included camera can take in-flight photos and/or videos

Small enough to fly indoors and powerful enough to fly outdoors

Extra battery and charger included

Agile enough to perform loops, rolls, tumbles and more

Main Rotor Diameter: 14.0 in (355mm)

Gross Weight: 3.35 oz (95 g)

Length: 11.5 in (292mm)

Flight Duration: 5-10 minutes depending on flight mode and conditions

