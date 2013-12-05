This Incredible Drone Footage Of The Riots In Bangkok Will Make You Forget All About Amazon Prime Air

Tech analyst Benedict Evans is right.

Amazon Prime Air is a nice idea, but this video of protests in Bangkok demonstrates much more immediately exciting use of drone technology.

(According to the New York Times’s Thomas Fuller, the protestors want to throw the powerful Shinawatras family out of Thailand.

They are led by a former prime minister who was removed from office by a military coup in 2006. (The protests quieted a day ago in honour of the king’s birthday.)

There are two videos below. Click play on either, and then grab on to the edge of your desk.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the second:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

