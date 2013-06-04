Frightening Drone Footage Shows Near Miss With Airbus A300 Over Kabul

A YouTube video of previously classified footage shows a German drone coming within feet of a civilian airliner over Kabul, Afghanistan.



Nine years ago a “Luna” drone — what Der Speigal calls a smaller version of the German Eurohawk — came within feet of ramming into an Airbus A300 from the company Ariana.

Spiegal notes that the wake from the airbus likely caused the drone to crash in the nearby Kunduz province.

Watch:

Germany has recently come under fire for many missteps with regard to the drone program.

Their recent pursuit of purchasing armed drones from Israel came as a surprise to many. Just months later Germany would discontinue the Eurohawk, a program that would cost the taxpayers $500 million.

Most recently came the revelation that the U.S. has allegedly been piloting drone strike campaigns in Africa from bases in Germany.

Germany has distanced itself from those accusations.

