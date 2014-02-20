Here's An Incredible Rare View Of A Baby Humpback Whale And Its Mother Off The Hawaii Coast

Putting aside the controversial military application for remotely-piloted aircraft (aka drones), the unmanned platforms are bringing on new opportunities for really great aerial photography.

Last month, we found an example of this with awesome overhead footage of surfers hitting Hawaii’s infamous “Pipeline.” Now, we’ve come across another short clip of a baby humpback whale and its mother playing in the waters of Maui.

Justin Edwards, who shot the video using a DJI Quadcopter with a GoPro camera attached, told us his photo shoots from the sky are a fun hobby, which he documents on his website DroneAbove.

“I love doing it,” he told Business Insider in an email. “Just nothing cooler than nailing a perfect shot from a copter!”

He gave more details of how he pulled off the video on his website, but you can watch the video below:

