Women activist groups are planning to use drones to deliver abortion drugs in Poland

Women on Waves The international women’s group Women on Waves will fly ‘abortion drones’ into Poland on Saturday.

Drones have been used to deliver everything from vaccines to people in remote parts of Africa to products in China. But this weekend, the device will be used to make another kind of delivery — a political one.

On Saturday, several international women’s rights groups are planning to use the flying robots to drop abortion pills in Poland to raise awareness of the rigid reproductive laws in the country, according to a press release from Women on Waves, which is one of the organisations involved.

Women on Waves said they will fly what it calls an “abortion drone” from Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany to the border town of Slubice, Poland.

The drugs that will be dropped include mifepristone and misoprostol, which are both approved by the World Health Organisation and can be used to induce a miscarriage for pregnancies of up to nine weeks.

Abortion is very restricted in Poland. Women can only obtain a legal procedure in very certain situations such as rape, incest or when a mother’s health is severely threatened by going through with the pregnancy.

According to Women on Waves press release, flying the drone to Poland to deliver the drugs is legal, as it will only fly about one mile, allowing it to stay in view of the controller, will not fly in controlled airspace, weighs less than 5kg, and is not being used for commercial purposes.

