Drone racing is becoming a hot new sport

Players spend thousands of dollars on high-speed drones and race courses to race them with first-person virtual reality goggles. The drones have cameras on them, so people feel like they’re flying in the air. It’s quickly becoming an international sport: the International Drone Racing Association signed a deal with ESPN to stream their races, and Dubai hosted an international racing competition with a $250,000 prize this year.
Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.