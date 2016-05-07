Drone racing is becoming a hot new sport

Players spend thousands of dollars on high-speed drones and race courses to race them with first-person virtual reality goggles. The drones have cameras on them, so people feel like they’re flying in the air. It’s quickly becoming an international sport: the International Drone Racing Association signed a deal with ESPN to stream their races, and Dubai hosted an international racing competition with a $250,000 prize this year.

Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Alana Yzola

