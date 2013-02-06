This Could Be The First Drone-Proof City

Photo: Report

Asher J. Kohn, a law student and conceptual artist, has come up with a novel idea.If we built communities designed to counter surveillance and targeted drone strikes, then all the new and upcoming, super expensive drones would be worthless hunks of metal.



Kelsey Atherton of Popular Science describes “Shura City” basically as a possible end to the current, and for the foreseeable future, preferred means for often unaccountable leaders to wage war.

From PopSci:

[Shura City’s] design [is] for the warfare of our time, in which the United States favours sending robots, over people, to hunt down small groups or individuals.

Kohn imagines a few simple ideas aimed at preventing a “lock” on target. Just about any American has watched an episode of cops where infrared technology helped police find that elusive night-time runner — well Kohn’s design renders drones blind.

First, the roof of the communities common areas.

Photo: via Netherlands Maritime Museum

Borrowed from designs in the Netherlands, it’s covered in a lattice like irregular pattern, and then filled with a cloudy Plexiglas like cutouts. The ‘roof’ structure allows for temperatures to be “cool in the summer, warm in the winter,” blocking IR robot sight. “The effect is no different from walk-ing into a dark room on a sunny day,” writes Kohn.

Residents could also attach LEDs to the roof, pointing skyward, making night strikes all but impossible.

The housing architecture itself is borrowed from the bizarre design of Canada’s “Habitat 67.”

Photo: via Flickr

The famed housing structure is a hodgepodge of squares, rectangles and jutting rooms. Again, the jumbled design doesn’t fit into the idea of modern cultural housing, where identification of bedrooms, bathrooms and common areas is relatively easy.Kohn goes on to describe multicolor windows that have changing patterns like the ones seen on billboards that switch ads as the viewer’s perspective changes. He even quips that resident hackers could build QR Codes into the windows, ordering drones to crash themselves.

In Kohns own words:

The goal is not defence-through-hardening, but defence-through-confusion. By turning the entire community into a closed circuit, drones targeting individuals will not be able to select and detect the individuals they desire once they enter the city … creating an empty data set turns the smart drones into dumb-bombs … this built environment presents drones with an inscrutable puzzle.