These mind-bending aerial photos of Istanbul might give you vertigo

Aydin Buyuktas Aydin Büyütkaş travelled around Istanbul to take these surreal drone photos.

Photographer and artist Aydin Büyütkaş has created a surreal view of Istanbul using a camera-equipped drone.

His series, titled “Flatland”, was inspired by science fiction books — especially Edwin Abbott’s “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions” — that brought wild visions of imaginary worlds to his mind. He decided he wanted to bring them to life with innovative photography.

Büyütkaş carefully planned each of these images using a 3D software that allowed him to explore all possible shooting locations throughout Istanbul.

Below are the surreal photos, which he said took two months of planning.

