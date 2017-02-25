These mind-bending aerial photos of Istanbul might give you vertigo

Aydin BuyuktasAydin Büyütkaş travelled around Istanbul to take these surreal drone photos.
Photographer and artist Aydin Büyütkaş has created a surreal view of Istanbul using a camera-equipped drone.
His series, titled “Flatland”, was inspired by science fiction books — especially Edwin Abbott’s “Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions” — that brought wild visions of imaginary worlds to his mind. He decided he wanted to bring them to life with innovative photography.
Büyütkaş carefully planned each of these images using a 3D software that allowed him to explore all possible shooting locations throughout Istanbul.
Below are the surreal photos, which he said took two months of planning.
Büyütkaş captured these images with an aerial camera drone. The camera would take multiple images, which Büyütkaş would then combine in Photoshop to create a unique curved look.
Büyütkaş wants to make ordinary places look extraordinary. 'We live in places that most of the time don't draw our attention ... places that the artist gives another dimension,' he told Business Insider.
With his work, Büyütkaş wants to surprise his viewers and force them to see the world in a new light.
Büyütkaş originally started this project as a collage of physical prints but was unhappy with the way they turned out, so he turned it into a digital project.
He ran into several different issues while photographing with the camera drone, like weather problems, permission issues, and birds that kept flying into the drone.
As a child, Büyütkaş read a lot of science fiction series. Authors such as Isaac Asimov and H.G. Wells continue to inspire him, as well as scientific and technical journals.
'These books made me question the issues such as wormholes, black holes, parallel universes, gravitation, bending of space and time,' Büyütkaş said.
Büyütkaş continues to make work that explores parallel universes, gravity, and other scientific phenomena that have inspired him throughout his life.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.