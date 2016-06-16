A drone captured these shocking photos of inequality in South Africa

For nearly 50 years, systematic racial suppression and segregation gripped South Africa. While the tides turned in the early ’90s and laws were overturned, apartheid had already seeped into the country architecture. Roads, rivers, and fields functioned as “buffer zones” to separate people by race.

In 2016, photographer Johnny Miller set out to capture “the architecture of apartheid” from above. Separation gave the government the ability to reduce the black community’s access to education, high-quality jobs, and city resources, leading to extreme divisions of wealth. Miller’s drone pictures show the contrast as never seen before.

Miller shared some of his photos with us. You can check out more on his project website, Unequal Scenes.

Cape Town is a city like no other. 'It's incredibly beautiful,' Miller says, 'and is the quintessential South African blend of first and third world.' Johnny Miller/Millefoto Strand and Nomzamo, Cape Town, South Africa. Black people, sometimes referred to as 'coloured,' have been disenfranchised in the country for hundreds of years. Starting in 1948, apartheid protected racism under the law. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Sweet Home, Cape Town, South Africa. Apartheid also brought about labels to differentiate between non-white people from different origins. Black people came from the Eastern Cape and spoke Xhosa, while mixed race people, called 'coloured,' descended from slaves from Indonesia and Madagascar or were indigenous Khoisan people. In the years following, black people were forcibly removed from their homes in rural areas and dropped into slums. The new developments were spaced apart to prevent black people from unifying under one nationalist organisation. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Masiphumelele and Lake Michelle, Cape Town, South Africa. Apartheid is no longer law. But fast-forward more than 50 years from when apartheid laws were put in place, and many black residents still live in tin shacks, confined to sandy, arid areas far outside the city. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Vusimuzi and Mooifontein, Johannesburg, South Africa. The wealthy, white people claimed leafy neighbourhoods on the Atlantic seaboard and near Table Mountain, closer to the downtown area and its resources. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Hout Bay and Imizamo, Cape Town, South Africa. 'Interestingly, sometimes you have very poor communities that, for one reason or another, exist right in the middle of very wealthy neighbourhoods,' Miller says. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Papwa Sewgolum Golf Course, Durban, South Africa. Miller wanted to document these areas. He used a website that turns census data into an interactive map, sorting residents by race, income, and language spoken. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Manenberg and Phola Park, Cape Town, South Africa. View the map. Google Maps helped him identify safe zones where he could launch and land the DJI Inspire One drone. In South Africa, it's legal to fly a drone if it's not for commercial use. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Vukuzenzele and Sweet Home, Cape Town, South Africa. The results are incredible. 'I knew that the divisions were extreme,' Miller says, 'but I didn't realise how extreme they were until I flew overhead.' Johnny Miller/Millefoto Papwa Sewgolum Golf Course, Durban, South Africa. His photos have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people around the world, prompting a wide range of reactions, including some bigoted commentary. Johnny Miller/Millefoto Strand and Nomzamo, Cape Town, South Africa. 'People are fearful of the unknown, of someone with a different language, a different colour, a different culture,' Miller says. 'And that fear is understandable based on history and circumstance, but it's also got to change.' Johnny Miller/Millefoto Strand and Nomzamo, Cape Town, South Africa. See more shocking photos from Miller's series, 'Unequal Scenes,' by clicking here.

