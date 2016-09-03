A drone captured these shocking photos of inequality in South Africa

For nearly 50 years, systematic racial suppression and segregation gripped South Africa. While the tides turned in the early ’90s and laws were overturned, apartheid had already seeped into the country architecture. Roads, rivers, and fields functioned as “buffer zones” to separate people by race.

In 2016, photographer Johnny Miller set out to capture “the architecture of apartheid” from above. Separation gave the government the ability to reduce the black community’s access to education, high-quality jobs, and city resources, leading to extreme divisions of wealth. Miller’s drone pictures show the contrast as never seen before.

Miller shared some of his photos with us. You can check out more on his project website, Unequal Scenes.

