Woman Sees A Drone Hovering Outside Her Window While She's Changing

CNN Lisa Pleiss says she saw a drone hovering outside her apartment window while she was changing

Lisa Pleiss lives in Washington and one day while she was changing, she noticed a drone hovering outside her apartment window.

“It was freaky,” Pleiss told CNN. “You don’t expect to be walking around indecent in your apartment and have this thing out there potentially recording you.”

Pleiss was able to take a photo of the drone, below. But it wasn’t easy. As soon as she took out her camera, she says the drone “swooped” out of frame.

“It made me think they were looking at me because the [drone owners] were reacting to my actions,” she says. Pleiss says she saw two men who appeared to be controlling the device quickly drive off.

Here’s the drone:

Head over to CNN to watch the clip.

