Drone owners must now register their flying robots with the government

You may want to rethink where you fly your drone.

On Monday, federal regulators said that they will begin to require drone owners to register their drone with the government. The new rule aims to address safety concerns and to help the government keep track of the increasing number of drones entering the national airspace.

According to the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), there were 650 unauthorised drone sightings between January of 2015 to August 9. That’s compared to 238 sightings in all of 2014. And with drone sales in the US forecast to exceed one million next year, regulators are unsurprisingly nervous.

“Registering unmanned aircraft will help build a culture of accountability and responsibility, especially with new users who have no experience operating in the U.S. aviation system,” Anthony Foxx, the US Transportation Secretary, said in a statement on Monday. “It will help protect public safety in the air and on the ground.”

Currently, the FAA requires that drone owners not fly their drones above 400 feet or within five miles of an airport. But as recent reports have shown, these regulations are often ignored.

By requiring drone owners to register their aircraft, regulators aim to hold offenders accountable.

Registration details have not yet been established, but regulators are aiming to develop a system within two months.

