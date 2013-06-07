Drone Operator: The Recruiter Used A 'James Bond' Reference In His Pitch

His kill count makes that of legendary SEAL sniper Chris Kyle seem tame by comparison.



Kyle killed upwards of 160 insurgents with his rifle. Drone Operator Brandon Bryant, on the other hand, was involved in the “targeted killing” of at least 1626 people.

“I would have been happy if they never even showed me (the tally),” Bryant told Richard Engel on the Today Show this morning.

“Did they congratulate you?” asked Engel.

“Yes, they did.”

Bryant said the drone recruiter invoked “James Bond” in his recruitment pitch. Later, as an operator, Bryant describes being involved in shady killings. Often he wasn’t too sure if the people he was ordered to kill were actual militants.

“I didn’t think I’d have to pull the trigger,” said Bryant. The recruiter convinced him that he would be doing reconnaissance for units on the ground.

Bryant said, in a lot of ways, drone operators are even more intimate with the enemy than troops on the ground.



