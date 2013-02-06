Joe Scarborough Blasts 'Terrifying' Drone Memo: 'If George Bush Had Done This, It Would Have Been Stopped'

Photo: MSNBC

The morning after NBC’s Michael Isikoff scooped the memo on the U.S. government’s rationalization for legally killing American citizens, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore into the program as “terrifying.””It’s hard to say how many stop signs were blown through here,” Scarborough said of the white paper, a 16-page document that details the legality of drone strikes on American citizens.



“But for those who were shocked at the Bush administration ‘torture memos,’ they must be really stunned at this.” He called the drone memo “child’s play” compared to the so-called “torture memos.”

Calling it an “absolute mess” and so frightening, Scarborough said that “if George Bush had done this, it would have been stopped.”

That was the common theme of the “Morning Joe” panel, as they criticised his program as a virtual extension of Bush-era policies.

The drone memo has produced rare similar reactions from both sides of the political aisle. The leads of both The Drudge Report and Huffington Post both slam the Obama administration for its rationale.

Watch the “Morning Joe” clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



