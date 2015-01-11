This Is What Happens When A Drone Loses Power Hundreds Of Feet In The Air

If nothing else, this is a good reminder to keep your drone charged.

A YouTube user named Zwier Spanjer uploaded a clip from his new DJI Phantom 2. The minute-and-a-half-long video shows the drone, which Spanjer just got that day, falling back down to the ground from hundreds of feet in the air.

“After a whole day of flying my new DJI phantom 2 without any problems this happened because the battery was depleted…” he said on YouTube.

Toward the video’s end, Spanjer ultimately jumps into what appears to be a canal to rescue his drone — which retails for $US700 — before it can make a watery landing.

Here’s what it looks like when he saves the Phantom 2 at the last minute:

You can watch the full video below:

