Drone footage shows utter devastation after Nepal quake

This amateur drone footage shows in devastating detail the extent of the damage inflicted on Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu one day after a 7.8 earthquake ravaged the country.

The video — uploaded to YouTube by user Kishor Rana, according to BBC News — shows famous Nepalese landmarks, such as the Dharahara Tower, reduced to rubble. The earthquake also caused giant fissures in roadways, damaged residential buildings, and forced hundreds of thousands of people to live in the open for fear of more aftershocks and collapsing buildings.

As of Monday the death toll has risen to over 4000.

