Mind-blowing drone footage of a South Korean armoured vehicle parade

A new video released on Friday shows the impressive range of tanks and armoured vehicles in the South Korean Army’s 20th division.
The video, taken by a drone in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province, shows South Korean made K-1 and K2 tanks, as well as armoured vehicles, air defence vehicles, and mobile artillery pieces.
South Korea currently has more than 2,300 tanks, 2,600 armoured vehicles, and almost 2,000 self-propelled artillery pieces.
To see 340 of these vehicles proudly rolling in formation, view the video below.
