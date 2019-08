You wouldn’t think of herding sheep as being beautiful, but this drone aerial drone footage is stunning. Filmed in New Zealand, the sheep resemble a flock of birds as they are herded across the rolling fields.

Story by Ian Phillips, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

