Amazing Drone Footage Captures London's Landmarks In A Whole New Light

This drone footage over London captures the capital’s winding streets, historic monuments, and cutting-edge new architecture in a spectacular way.

“London From The Air,” made by YouTuber Evan Skuthorpe/PhotoStoreys, shows a sweeping four minutes of footage.

Here’s the drone panning the Old Truman Brewery:

The audience is taken on a journey across the city, flying past the famous OXO Tower, journeying across the Thames, and soaring above the iconic Tower Bridge before finishing with a shot of the Gherkin.

There’s also an outside tour of St Paul’s famous curved roof:

Skuthorpe explains to watchers he did most of the filming in the morning when fewer people were around, and he produced it entirely with a GoPro camera on a DJI Phantom 2 drone.

Look at Tower Bridge, with The Shard as a backdrop:

Many hobbyists have taken to using drones to portray their towns and cities in a new light, but there are some limitations about flying the devices — certainly urban environments.

Watch it in full below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.