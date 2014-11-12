Amazing Drone Footage Captures London's Landmarks In A Whole New Light

Joshua Barrie

This drone footage over London captures the capital’s winding streets, historic monuments, and cutting-edge new architecture in a spectacular way. 

“London From The Air,” made by YouTuber Evan Skuthorpe/PhotoStoreys, shows a sweeping four minutes of footage.

Here’s the drone panning the Old Truman Brewery:

LondonYouTube/PhotoStoreys

The audience is taken on a journey across the city, flying past the famous OXO Tower, journeying across the Thames, and soaring above the iconic Tower Bridge before finishing with a shot of the Gherkin. 

There’s also an outside tour of St Paul’s famous curved roof: 

LondonYouTube/PhotoStoreys

Skuthorpe explains to watchers he did most of the filming in the morning when fewer people were around, and he produced it entirely with a GoPro camera on a DJI Phantom 2 drone. 

Look at Tower Bridge, with The Shard as a backdrop: 

LondonYouTube/PhotoStoreys

Many hobbyists have taken to using drones to portray their towns and cities in a new light, but there are some limitations about flying the devices — certainly urban environments. 

Watch it in full below: 

