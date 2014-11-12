Amazing Drone Footage Captures London's Landmarks In A Whole New Light

This drone footage over London captures the capital’s winding streets, historic monuments, and cutting-edge new architecture in a spectacular way.
“London From The Air,” made by YouTuber Evan Skuthorpe/PhotoStoreys, shows a sweeping four minutes of footage.
Here’s the drone panning the Old Truman Brewery:
The audience is taken on a journey across the city, flying past the famous OXO Tower, journeying across the Thames, and soaring above the iconic Tower Bridge before finishing with a shot of the Gherkin.
There’s also an outside tour of St Paul’s famous curved roof:
Skuthorpe explains to watchers he did most of the filming in the morning when fewer people were around, and he produced it entirely with a GoPro camera on a DJI Phantom 2 drone.
Look at Tower Bridge, with The Shard as a backdrop:
Many hobbyists have taken to using drones to portray their towns and cities in a new light, but there are some limitations about flying the devices — certainly urban environments.
Watch it in full below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.