Gorgeous drone footage over the 'Game of Thrones' set may show a big Season 6 spoiler

Game of Thrones A new king may be chosen in a traditional Kingsmoot election on Season 6.

A drone flew over the Northern Ireland set of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and gave fans a “dragon’s eye view” of the working set and what some are saying is a major spoiler for Season 6.

Video and drone rental company Eye in the Sky posted beautiful drone footage taken over the fantasy drama’s location shoot on its YouTube channel. Upon first look, it’s a picturesque look at Ballintoy, a small village in the country of Antrim.

Spoiler alert!

Eye in the Sky/YouTube Could HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ had moved the Kingsmoot down into the water?

But some fans are taking second, third, and more looks at the footage and they’re noticing what many are saying is a big spoiler for the upcoming season.

They’re seeing signs of shooting the Kingsmoot, the election of a new king by the captains of the Iron Islands. According to George R.R. Martin’s “Song of Ice and Fire” novels, which “GOT” is based on, the Kingsmoot occurs on Nagga‘s hill on Old Wyk.

Eye in the Sky/YouTube Or could the HBO show be holding the Kingsmoot on a hill as in George R.R. Martin’s books?

The potential for a Kingsmoot on Season 6 was already heating up last week when the role

Euron Greyjoy was filled. In the books, he will become the next king elected in the traditional ceremony.

Watch the drone footage below and tell us whether you see signs of the Kingsmoot:

