Incredible Drone Footage Over Buffalo Shows The Massive Scale Of The Snowstorm

This is not your average Western New York Snowstorm.

It has already dumped more than five feet of snow, canceled flights, and unfortunately killed eight people in the northeastern US. The area in and around Buffalo could get a year’s worth of snow or more in just two days.

We learned via Slate about this amazing YouTube video by Buffalo-area filmmaker Jim Grimaldi. He got 4K drone video of the tremendous snow accumuation. And the results are amazing.

Houses absolutely buried.

Doors and garages completely blocked in, and trees completely covered.

You can watch the whole bird’s eye video in its entirety here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

