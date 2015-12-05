A new drone video reveals more of Apple's new spaceship campus --  including its underground auditorium

A new drone video gives us an updated look at the progress being made on Apple’s giant, spaceship-shaped “Campus 2.“

Self-identified drone pilot Duncan Sinfield uploaded the video, which shows new details, including an underground auditorium that Apple’s working on.

The new campus, under construction since 2013, is set to be finishing late next year, and ready to accommodate 18,000 employees by the beginning of 2017.

Alongside the main “spaceship” building, the new campus will house over 300,000 square feet of research facilities, parking, and the aforementioned 1,000 seat auditorium.

The video opens with this shot:

And includes zoomed-out aerial views:

As well as closer looks at the construction:

A lot of progress has already been made:

In particular the video gives us a peek at the underground auditorium that Apple is building:

Here’s another look:

Watch the whole video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.